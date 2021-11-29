Just when ya thought Channing Tatum had left his grinding days behind him, it looks like ya boi’s got one last dance left in him because Magic Mike 3 has just been announced.

The star of the hit stripper film franchise has revealed that they’re coming at us with one last flick, aptly titled Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

Tatum shared a photo of the script to his Instagram, writing: “Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in.”

Although Tatum did not divulge any further deets, the script revealed that Reid Carolin, the writer of the first two movies, has returned to pen the third flick.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance will also be directed by Steven Soderbergh, who directed the original movie in 2012 but did not return for the 2015 sequel, Magic Mike XXL.

After the aforementioned sequel, the future of the franchise was left in doubt and there had been whispers of a third flick for years, but nothing concrete.

Although Magic Mike’s big screen future was cloudy, the franchise itself continued to thrive by introducing a spinoff live stage show called Magic Mike Live, which recently made its way Down Under.

According to Soderbergh, the impressive stage show is part of what made him decide to come back to direct the third and final flick, after passing on the sequel, according to Polygon.

There’s also an upcoming dating show based on the flicks, titled Finding Magic Mike, which is set to debut later this year.

As for Magic Mike’s Last Dance, there’s currently no word as to when that’ll drop. But when an actor shares a pic of the script, it usually means it’s either just been handed to them, or they’re about to sit for their first table read.

So what I’m saying is, you’ve got plenty of time to practice your grinding and stripping before the movie is released!

Magic Mike is now streaming on Stan, if ya want a refresher of the iconic shitty but steamy flick.