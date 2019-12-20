Channing Tatum and Jessie J have reportedly called it quits after about a year of dating, sources say. But they’re apparently still great mates so it’s not as sombre as I first thought.

A mysterious source confirmed the break-up to Us Weekly, telling the publication that the Magic Mike star and ‘Price Tag’ singer had split “about a month ago.”

“They are still really close and still good friends,” the source added. I mean, Jessie just left a cheeky comment on one of Channing’s Instagram posts promoting Magic Mike Australia, so I guess the break-up wasn’t a bad one – if it is indeed a break-up.

“I wanted it to cut to you doing Pony by the Sydney Opera House so bad Chan …” Jessie commented on the above video (swipe).

Channing replied: “Next time I’m in Sydney I’ll get it done.”

The pair started dating sometime last year but their relationship didn’t go public, thanks to some more sources, until about October of that year. Then it was just very cute and sometimes risqué social media posts and tonnes of support.

Re: risqué Instagram post.

WOOF. According to Channing: “I lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish [real name]. The loser (me) had to post a picture the other person (Jessica Cornish) picked… Smh and fml … I’m never playing Jenga with her ever again.”

WHATTA PICTURE.

And that’s it! Nothing salty / passive aggressive / hateful coming from either party post-apparent break-up.

Split aside, Magic Mike Live really is coming to our neck of the woods next year. Tickets to the show in Melbourne and Sydney are available right now. There’s currently a waitlist for Brisbane and Perth folk.

The show will open on May 26th in Melbourne, and will run through until August 16th. It’ll then make its way through to Sydney and open up shop on November 19 until December 20th.

You can suss out tickets and admire the promotional photos, right HERE.