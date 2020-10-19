Certain restrictions around socialising and Tying One On At The Pub are set to be loosened further this week, as NSW records another zero new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced this morning that from Friday (October 23), groups of up to 30 people will be able to gather in public spaces and group bookings at restaurants and ~hospitality venues~ (read: The Pub) will also be bumped out to 30 people.

NSW has reported no new cases of locally transmitted #COVID19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. Four cases in overseas travellers in hotel quarantine were diagnosed, bringing the total number of cases in NSW to 4,153. pic.twitter.com/dmguEtvXAR — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) October 19, 2020

Yep that means you can now have up to 30 people on one (1) table at the pub, so get busy booking in the corner table at the Courty in Newtown (aka the best table in the beer garden.)

The easing of these restrictions sees the venue booking capacity nudged up from 10 people per table to a full-blown 30 punter party, though mingling between tables is still restricted so don’t go booking half the beer garden and then think you can flit from one table to another.

“These changes will provide a big boost to our hospitality venues,” Gladys said in a press release this morning.

“As we ease restrictions and find new ways to get businesses moving it is vital that customers and venues continue to be COVID-Safe.”

It’s important to note that this doesn’t affect the limits on gathering in homes, which is still capped at 20 people.

On top of the NSW restrictions easing right before the AFL and NRL grand finals this weekend, Gladys has revealed that weddings held after December 1 will be able to have 300 people in attendance, though the number of people who are allowed to dance is capped at 20 for the bridal party only.

It also depends on where the wedding is taking place as well, with the 4-square metre rule being in place for indoor events, and a 2-square-metre rule being enforced for outdoor weddings.

Not only does this mean people can bump out the invite list a bit (and Gran won’t feel bad about not wanting to get up for a boogie after a couple of sherries) but it also plans to be a big push in support to get the state’s hospitality industry back into gear.