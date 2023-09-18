Former Married At First Sight Expert Dr Trisha Stratford Has Passed Away Aged 72

Former Married At First Sight expert Dr Trisha Stratford has passed away at age 72.



Current MAFS expert John Aiken took to Instagram today to share the sad news.



“I’m heartbroken and devastated that my friend and dear colleague Trisha has passed away.



“We shared an amazing seven seasons of @MAFS together. She loved everything New Zealand, relationships, the All Blacks, the Black Caps, French wine and travelling the world.



“I’ll miss you Tish. Thank you for all the memories,” he concluded.

Aiken has comments turned off the IG post and did not reveal the circumstances that led to her death.

Stratford was a clinical neuropsychologist. She appeared on the inaugural season of MAFS in 2015 and remained on it for seven seasons before calling it quits in 2020.

Her statement said that she decided to step back from the show to focus on her “writing, research and neuropsychotherapy”. However, in an interview with Woman’s Day, she revealed that she felt her professional and personal standards were compromised on the show.



“By the end, I couldn’t compromise my professional and personal standards because there were participants on the show who I felt shouldn’t have been there,” Trisha told the publication.



“If someone gets through the critical selection process when we say we don’t want them on the show because they’re quite fragile psychologically, they’re not going to do well during or after the show.”

Mel Shilling, John Aiken and Dr Trisha Stratford were the original experts on Married At First Sight in 2015.

Stratford was replaced on MAFS with sexologist Alessandra Rampolla.



We send our love and condolences to Stratford’s family during this difficult time.