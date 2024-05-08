Macklemore’s Pro-Palestine Anthem ‘Hind’s Hall’ Is The Call To Action The Music Industry Needs

American rapper Macklemore has released a poignant and inspirational new song in support of Palestine titled “Hind’s Hall”. Here’s why you should be listening to it.

On May 7, Macklemore released his new song “Hind’s Hall” on Twitter and YouTube, promising to get it put up on streaming shortly. It’s a scathing takedown of zionism, white supremacy, genocide, the police and American/Israeli censorship of media.

The song’s name was inspired by the pro-Palestinian protestors at Columbia University, who occupied the university’s Hamilton Hall campus building and renamed it Hind’s Hall. This new name in honour of Hind Rajab, a six-year-old girl who, per the Washington Post and the Guardian, was likely killed by the Israeli military twelve days after a three and a half hour phone call with the Red Crescent desperately seeking aid.

With the release of this song, Macklemore has promised one hundred per cent of the proceeds will go to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestinian refugees.

In the song’s lyrics, Macklemore specifically calls out the bombing of eastern Rafah, a city in Gaza, which occurred shortly after civilians were told to evacuate towards a “humanitarian zone”. Per the Guardian, sections of this “humanitarian zone” have been totally destroyed by the IDF. Large tanks were also seen moving into the city.

Macklemore raps:

Destroying every college in Gaza and every mosque,

pushing everyone into Rafah and dropping bombs,

The blood is on your hands Biden,

We can see it all,

And fuck no,

I’m not voting for you in the fall

Macklemore also makes mention of Israel’s attempts to spin the media in an attempt to win international favour. It has been persistently accused of “ruling the airwaves and skewing coverage” (The Guardian, 2024), killing journalists on the scene (The Washington Post, 2024) and implementing a “media offensive” to bury “disturbing images of Gaza” (The Guardian, 2009).

We’ve seen the truth we bare witness,

We’ve seen the rubble, the buildings,

the mothers, the children,

And all the men that you murdered,

and then we see how they spin it.

At the time of writing this, “Hind’s Hall” is not yet on streaming services, but you can watch it on YouTube below: