A dozen Macca’s restaurants around Melbourne have been shut after a delivery truck driver tested positive for COVID-19.

Health authorities believe the driver caught it from an employee of Craigieburn McDonald’s who tested positive last week.

Since then, no further employees at other restaurants have tested positive, but the stores have been closed “out of an abundance of caution,” a spokesperson for company said in a statement.

“We have made the decision to close and conduct a deep clean of 12 restaurants in Victoria, following confirmation a truck driver for an external service provider has tested positive for COVID-19,” the spokesperson added.

“The truck driver made deliveries to 12 restaurants and interacted with a small number of restaurant employees on each occasion while asymptomatic and unaware they had contracted COVID-19.”

12 McDonald's stores across Melbourne have been closed after a delivery driver tested positive to COVID-19. ???? #9Today pic.twitter.com/eTuCqqMTea — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) May 17, 2020

McDonald’s Australia CEO Andrew Gregory told the Today show on Monday morning that customers hadn’t been put at risk.

“There is no danger to customers,” he said.

“The way we have operated, with the measures we have operated, with the measures we have put in place and also on advice from the Department of Health, our customers are safe.”

Anyone who worked shifts during or after the truck driver’s deliveries has been told to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

The 12 Macca’s restaurants will reopen after they have been deep cleaned and there are enough staff to replace those sent home, the company said.

Here’s the full list of Macca’s restaurants which have been closed: