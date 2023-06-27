Lewis Capaldi’s Australian Tour & SITG Set Cancelled After Singer Announces ‘Break From Touring’

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi has officially announced he’ll be “taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future”, confirming that he won’t be coming to Australia for his sold-out tour, as well as his set for Splendour In The Grass.

Following his performance at Glastonbury, where Capaldi struggled to complete his set due to vocal issues, the “Wish You The Best” singer posted a statement on Twitter announcing that he would be taking a break from performing.

Capaldi began the statement by thanking Glastonbury and all the fans who helped him sing during his set.

“The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future,” he wrote.

“I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.

“I’m so incredibly story to everyone who planned to come to a show before the end of the year, but I need to feel well to perform to the standard you all deserve. Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of, so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I’ll be back as soon as I possibly can.”

The singer also thanked his family, friends, team, medical professionals and all his fans for helping him during the past year. And you know what? Take all the time you need, king.

Prior to his Glastonbury performance, Capaldi announced that he would be taking a break in the lead up to the music festival.

“I need to take a moment to rest and recover, to be at my best and ready for Glastonbury and all of the other incredible shows coming up so that I’m able to continue doing what I love for a long time to come,” the singer wrote in another lengthy statement.

Ticketek has announced that fans who bought tickets to Capaldi’s Aussie tour will receive a full refund.

Secret Sounds Co-CEO Paul Piticco said: “We know that many of you will be disappointed but, we’re sure Lewis’ fans will agree, all that really matters is that he takes the time he needs to feel better. Lewis, we’ll all be here waiting when you’re ready!”

The Splendour In The Grass official Twitter announced that replacement acts for Slowthai, Rainbow Kitten and Capaldi will be announced later this week.

Fans who bought Friday-only tickets will receive communication from Moshtix about refunds soon. Three-day ticket holders can reissue their ticket if they’re unable to attend the event.

Capaldi honestly deserves ALL THE FLOWERS he gets and more. Rest up, my king and we’ll see you soon!

Image Source: Getty Images / Yui Mok – PA Images