Police Treating Crash Which Killed Mum-Of-Two Kristy Armstrong As A Domestic-Related Incident

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses alleged domestic violence.

Police have confirmed a two-vehicle crash in New South Wales’ Central West which killed mother-of-three Kristy Armstrong is being treated as a domestic-related incident.

According to NSW Police, the crash between a sedan and a ute occurred about 3.40pm on Friday on Speedy Street, Molong.

Armstrong, a 36-year-old medical receptionist, died at the scene. Two young girls aged eight and 13, who were passengers in the sedan, were treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the ute, a 35-year-old man, was freed from his vehicle and treated at the scene by paramedics. He was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition, per news.com.au.

A NSW Police spokesperson told ABC News that the two drivers were known to each other, and the crash is being investigated as a domestic-related incident.

No charges have been laid in relation to the crash.

Tributes have started to flow for Kristy, with local softball clubs taking to Facebook to pay their respects to a “beloved teammate and friend”.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we let our softball community know one of our own, Kristy, passed away yesterday. We send our deepest sympathies and lots of love to her family at this very difficult time. RIP Kristy,” Orange District Softball Association said.

Bletchington Softball Club said: “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the tragic passing of a beloved teammate and friend, Kristy. Bletchington Softball Club would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to all those who knew and loved Kristy.”

Cabonne Council Mayor Kevin Beatty told ABC News the Molong community is “grieving” over the tragic loss.

“This young family was well and truly entrenched in town, and quite involved,” he said.

“You walk down the street and everybody knows each other … just a very warm community which is now completely shocked.”

According to journalist and femicide researcher Sherele Moody, 24 women have been killed this year.

The day before Monique was killed, Sydney woman Tatiana Dokhotaru was found in her apartment with severe head injuries. Her ex has been arrested and charged with assault, stalking and damaging of property.

When will it end?