CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses assault.

The ex-Knox Grammar School student who punched a woman in the face and then avoided having any conviction recorded, has issued an apology statement, in which he says he aims to “rehabilitate” and better himself from hereon out.

In case you missed it, last week Nicholas Drummond pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman and a male bystander in Sydney, but was only placed on a good behaviour bond.

He is reported to have punched the woman in the face, as well as calling her a ‘slut’ and telling her to put her ‘tits away’.

Judge Robert Sutherland told the NSW district court that the victim’s “dress might have been perceived by a former student of Knox to be provocative,” before deeming the assault convictions as not “necessary.”

Sutherland’s comments and decision to erase Drummond’s conviction sparked outrage, with activists including Chanel Contos calling out the privilege and entitlement behind Drummond barely being held accountable for his actions.

In a statement emailed to PEDESTRIAN.TV, Nicholas Drummond apologised unreservedly for his actions and promised to do “whatever I need” to earn a second chance.

“I would like to offer an unconditional apology to the people I have hurt by my actions. They fill me with shame and regret. I am deeply remorseful,” wrote Drummond.

“The judge’s comments are regrettable and have exposed me to intense media scrutiny. But the fact remains that I was at fault and I must own it. I fully accept responsibility for my actions.

“I do not seek public forgiveness, but know I will have to work hard towards earning a second chance in life. Whatever I need to do, I will strive to do it.”

He then proceeds to thank his family and friends for the support he has received in this deeply troubling time. Must be difficult.

“I am a 20-year-old who did a terrible thing on one night of my life and now I am told it can go one of two ways for me: be crushed to nothingness by those who don’t know me or attempt to rehabilitate and better myself with a view to many years of positively contributing to society. I am going to aim for the latter,” he continued.

“Sorry again to everyone. I won’t be commenting any further.”

In an interview with Daily Mail Australia, the woman who was hit by Nicholas Drummond says the court results have left her feeling “disappointed”.

“I’m extremely disappointed with the judge’s comment as I feel that what I was wearing shouldn’t have even been commented on,” she said.

“It made me feel as if his actions were almost justified.”

“I didn’t consider a long sleeve top and shorts provocative. I went to a private school myself and none of my friends seem to be so offended by what I was wearing,” she continued.

“It’s a shame. I thought we were definitely progressing in society and women were being heard but clearly not.”

Help is available. If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.