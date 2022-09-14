King Charles, our new supreme ruler of the universe British colonies, doesn’t even have the patience to overcome the defiance of a leaky pen, as seen in a video of his second public tantrum this week. A great omen for our future!

You’d think succeeding his mother to the throne at the ripe old age of 73 would be a win for Charles, but it looks like he’s struggling with the burdens of his new role. His latest challenge was writing the date on a piece of paper, which ended up proving to be too much.

During a signing ceremony at Northern Ireland’s Hillsborough Castle, King Charles was penning the date on a a document when an aide informed him it was September 13th, not the 12th.

“Oh God, I’ve put the wrong date down,” Charles can be heard saying exasperatedly in a video.

You’d think that would be that, but then his wife The Queen Consort Camilla pointed out he had also written the wrong date on another document earlier the day.

“Oh God I hate this,” Charles then fumed, handing the offending pen to his wife and stepping away from the desk.

“Oh look, it’s going everywhere, hang on,” Camilla said as ink seeped from the pen. The way she handled it… I feel like I’m watching a satirical skit. Why does she look like a robot in a skin suit??

"I can't bear this bloody thing!": King Charles' signing ceremony at Northern Ireland's Hillsborough Castle made one thing clear – even royalty can't escape the frustration of an inadequate pen. pic.twitter.com/nzygNTLslX — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 13, 2022

An aide rushed to rescue Camilla from the evil instrument, but alas, it was too late. Charles was pissed.

“I can’t bear this bloody thing!” he cried, storming away.

“What they do, every stinking time!”

Oh, the woes of being a King, amirite?

Somehow, this isn’t even Charle’s first pen-related tantrum this week.

On Saturday (September 10), Charles lost his shit over a cluttered desk while being sworn in as King.

Just before signing the Accession Proclamation — which is what officially marks the start of his reign over the British Commonwealth — Charles was seen agitatedly gesturing at aides to clear the desk.

"The servant must clear my desk for me. I can't be expected to move things." pic.twitter.com/0pZqY2Xopq — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCLauraKT) September 10, 2022

The objects of concern which he seemingly felt stifled by were a pen box (!!) and an inkwell (??), both of which his sons gifted him. I’m not sure which of those details is funnier.

Anyway, Charles could be seen on camera pointing at the items, eyes bulging as he furiously demanded they be removed immediately. No pens on this desk!! Not after what they did… (I presume there is some backstory here).

Our King, everyone!