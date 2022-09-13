WARNING: This article mentions sexual abuse.

A young man wearing a Melbourne City Football Club shirt has been arrested in Edinburgh after he heckled Prince Andrew during the Queen’s coffin procession. We can only bow down to him.

The procession was the first funereal ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II who died in Scotland on Friday. Thousands lined the streets to watch the Queen’s coffin drive by, followed by her children King Charles III, Anne, Edward and Andrew who marched behind.

As the royals walked passed the 22-year-old, he can be heard in video footage yelling out “Andrew, you’re a sick old man”.

Prince Andrew heckled as the Queen’s coffin passes pic.twitter.com/85m9jUgszF — Christopher Marshall (@chrismarshll) September 12, 2022

In case you missed it, Prince Andrew withdrew from public duties in 2019 and was stripped of his military titles by the Queen herself earlier this year after he was accused of sexually abusing underage girls alongside paedophile Jeffery Epstein and settled a lawsuit with victim Virginia Guiffre.

The Edinburgh heckler was tackled by others in the crowd before a police officer threw him backwards onto the ground when he raised his hands in surrender before he was arrested.

After the man was picked up by police, members of the public shoved him and one yelled out “disgusting”.

The person in the crowd who shouted “Andrew, you’re a sick old man” — he was rude, out of order, etc. But does that permission bystanders to shove him to the ground like this? (via @HolyroodDaily) pic.twitter.com/1VOUG65qOK — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) September 12, 2022

The man could be heard in the footage telling police “I’ve done nothing wrong”.

Honestly, what did he do wrong?? He simply stated a fact.

A journalist for a local newspaper spoke to the man, named Rory, while he was under arrest and asked him why he said what he said.

Rory replied: “I don’t think powerful men should be able to commit sexual crimes and get away with it.”

Spoke to the protestor who was arrested on the Royal Mile today for shouting abuse at Prince Andrew during the Queen’s procession – his name is Rory, here’s what he had to say: pic.twitter.com/8GTwnVGLF7 — Joseph Anderson (@janderson_news) September 12, 2022

Amen.