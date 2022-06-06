The world has absolutely lost it over an everyday Aussie bloke having a punch on with one of our native animals — the kangaroo.

News outlets from across the globe such as Fox, TMZ, and The Sun picked up the story TBH fair enough. It proves all the stereotypes right. We do, apparently just ‘chon with the natives all day.

For context, Cliff Des from Heathcote in Central Victoria and was required to put his guard up when a local bouncy boy wanted to let off some steam as per news.com.au.

dawg, what would you do !? that kangaroo was takin him through it 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/j4z2spV7FR — SourPatchB🪬 (@ButtahCuupB) June 3, 2022

Cliff referred to his boxing opponent as “a six foot buck roo in a bad mood” and I couldn’t have put it better myself.

“It just put its claws up, stood on its back feet and started chasing me,” he told Today last week when the fight occurred.

“I started running into my yard and next thing you know I’ve slipped over and it’s jumped on my back.” Crikey!

The fight ended up going for SIX whole minutes which has gotta be the longest kangaroo fight I’ve seen in my lifetime. And I’ve seen a couple, let me tell you!

Incredibly, Cliff has no beef toward the Kangaroo, telling Sunrise “they’re a beautiful creature, they’re an Australian icon … what I can take from the whole scenario is just don’t go near them.”

The only way this could’ve been more Aussie is if the man had befriended the kangaroo, shaken its hand, had a beer with it and then rode it to work the next day.

There’s been a wide variety of responses online.

Some folks simply do not believe Australia is a real place on account of our furry, fighting animals.

Others want to come here with the specific purpose of fighting one of our national symbols. Is this a new form of fucked up tourism we’ve discovered?

I refuse to believe Australia is a real place cause like kangaroos just randomly fight people — doctor doof (@doomsdaydevic) June 5, 2022

Kangaroos actually ufc fight — Erin 🧠🚴🏋 (@Erin1137) May 23, 2022

Kangaroos can’t walk backwards I put one in a headlock n the fight over — ♱ (@MUGIW4RAA) June 5, 2022

I cant wait to go to Australia and somehow get in a fight with a kangaroo — Jesse Mayco🌴 (@JesseMaycol) June 5, 2022

DONT LET THE FLOOR PRICE DISTRACT YOU FROM THE FACT THAT there are 48 million kangaroos in Australia and 3.5million people in Uruguay. So if the kangaroo decide to invade Uruguay, each Urugayan would have to fight 14 kangaroos — Piques.eth (@piques15) June 6, 2022

After the world’s reaction to this inter-species fight, I think it’s only a matter of time before either Jake or Logan Paul challenges this Kangaroo to a duel.