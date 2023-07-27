The Body Of A 34 Y.O. Vic Man Who Vanished Two Weeks Ago Has Been Found In A Melb Park

CONTENT WARNING: This article contains distressing content.

The search for Melbourne man Justin Males, also known as Justin Bernard, has come to a tragic end after police confirmed that his body has been located at Melton Park.

According to Seven News, Justin was reported missing in early July after he failed to wish his mother a happy birthday. It was also reported that concern grew for the Melbourne man after he failed to return from a Grindr date.

At the time of his disappearance, Victoria Police suspected that the 34-year-old might’ve been killed after his date, per 9News.

Police confirmed on Wednesday that Justin’s body has been located in parkland near Ferris Road, Melton. As per the Star Observer, Police thanked everyone for their search efforts. A spokesperson for Victoria Police said Justin’s death “is not believed to be suspicious”.

According to CCTV footage, Justin was last seen on July 11 walking towards a creek along Barries Road after his best friend Amber Lindsay dropped him home. Instead of entering his house, Justin walked to the bike path and then disappeared.

“He’s gone on a date with a man in Gisborne, he said that he was boyfriend material,” Amber said, per 9News.

(Image Source: 9News)

Seven News reported that Justin was “recovering from a stroke” at the time of his disappearance. His father said he’d “turned his life around” and that he was “loved by everyone”.

“In my heart. In my gut. Someone knows something. He’s somewhere and we have to find him,” his mother said, per the publication.

“He might be 34, but he’s still my baby.”

Victoria Police detective sergeant Robert Henley said it’s “completely out of character” for Justin to “vanish off the face of the earth”.

“We have concerns that he may have met with foul play or that he may have been suffering some psychological issues at the time,” Henley said, per 9News.

Although police confirmed the identity of the body on Wednesday, they’re still awaiting the results of a post-mortem.

Image Source: 9News