Update 12:09 pm: Tasmania Police have reported one child has died.
Multiple children have been critically injured after falling 10 metres from a jumping castle that was lifted into the air in a bout of windy weather in Tasmania.
Ambulance Tasmania has reported serious injuries after what they’re calling a “major incident” at Hillcrest Primary School in Tasmania’s north-west.
The children were caught in the jumping castle during the wild weather, which was put up in celebration of a “Big Day In” at the school to celebrate the end of the year.
Awful scene at Tasmania’s Hillcrest Primary School. Multiple students seriously injured after a jumping castle flipped in a gust of wind @abcnews pic.twitter.com/OTsRUzmDym
— Monte Bovill (@MonteBovill) December 16, 2021
Tasmania Police were immediately called to the scene.
“A wind event caused a jumping castle to lift into the air,” police said in a statement.
“Several children fell from a height of about 10 metres around 10am and are currently receiving medical treatment at the scene.
“Some serious injuries have occurred.”Image: Facebook: Hillcrest Primary School