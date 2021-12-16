Update 12:09 pm: Tasmania Police have reported one child has died.

“Police and emergency services remain on the scene of a serious incident at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, after a wind event caused a jumping castle to lift into the air,” wrote Tasmania Police.

“Several children fell from a height of about 10 metres around 10am and are currently receiving medical treatment at the scene as well as in hospitals. Sadly, one child has died and a number of others are critical.”

Multiple children have been critically injured after falling 10 metres from a jumping castle that was lifted into the air in a bout of windy weather in Tasmania.

Ambulance Tasmania has reported serious injuries after what they’re calling a “major incident” at Hillcrest Primary School in Tasmania’s north-west.

The children were caught in the jumping castle during the wild weather, which was put up in celebration of a “Big Day In” at the school to celebrate the end of the year.

Tasmania Police were immediately called to the scene.

“A wind event caused a jumping castle to lift into the air,” police said in a statement.

“Several children fell from a height of about 10 metres around 10am and are currently receiving medical treatment at the scene.

“Some serious injuries have occurred.”