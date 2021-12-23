CONTENT WARNING: This regularly-updated article discusses death.

UPDATE: 23/12/21

The two children remaining in hospital after being critically injured in a devastating jumping castle accident at a primary school in Devonport, Tasmania, have been transferred out of the ICU.

They are steadily recovering at the Royal Hobart Hospital and are now in a stable condition.

Speaking to media this morning Premier Peter Gutwein said his update would be on that “all Tasmanians would welcome”.

Tasmania Police confirmed at a press conference on December 19 that a sixth child, 11-year-old Chace Harrison, passed away in the afternoon, three days after the accident.

“Our thoughts continue to be with his family and all other families and loved ones of the children involved,” Tasmania Police Commissioner Darren Hine said.

“Nine children were seriously injured in Thursday’s incident. Devastatingly, six children have now passed away. Two children remain in critical condition in the Royal Hobart Hospital. Another is now recovering at home.”

Hine also confirmed that four forensic child interviewers are on their way from NSW to help authorities interview young witnesses.

“Given the magnitude of this critical incident and the need to speak to a large number of traumatised children, within the short period of time, we have accepted an offer from NSW Police to assist in conducting interviews in relation to this tragic event,” he said.

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein echoed Hine’s condolences to the families and communities that have been devastated by Thursday’s accident. He also confirmed that a regional support committee is now working on ways to help the wider community through its grief and recovery.

“We will continue to provide whatever support we can to all of those directly impacted, the students, staff, broader community, and to our emergency services and our first responders, who I know have been deeply impacted,” he said.

“I know I speak for all Tasmanians when I say that we will continue to stand with you through this.”

If you need support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 orchat online. You can also contact BeyondBlue on 1300 22 4636 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 orchat online

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

UPDATE 18/12/21

Three children critically injured when a jumping castle was blown 10 metres into the air in Tasmania are “in a bad way” according to family members.

The quotes come from the Sydney Morning Herald, which has also reported that one of the three critically injured children is a 11-year-old boy called Chace.

His relative Karen Wallace is reportedly asking PM Scott Morrison to send the country’s best brain surgeon to Tasmania to treat Chace, who is suffering from severe head injuries.

As well as the three children currently still in hospital, one child has been discharged and is being cared for at home.

The incident, which happened at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, Tasmania, has already tragically claimed the lives of five children: Zane Mellor, Jye Sheehan, Peter Dodt, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones and Addison Stewart.

Zane Mellor’s mother Georgina Gardam spoke to 9News at the memorial shrine outside Hillcrest.

“I needed to see what everyone had done, I appreciate it so much.”

“I have all of his Christmas presents. We’ve opened some of them and just sat them up for him. I over-spoiled him, but I’m glad I did.”

Rhianna Goodson, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones’ mother, also spoke to the program.

“She’s one of a kind. She was a beautiful, young, unique girl,” she said.

Scott Morrison has flown down to Tasmania and will privately meet with the families of the victims.

He has also pledged $800,000 to help fund long-term trauma counselling for the local community. It’ll be paid to the Tasmanian Primary Health Network over the course of eighteen months.

Morrison said: “We know support won’t just be needed in the next few weeks, it will be needed for many, many, many months, to try and begin that process of healing”.

$250,000 of that will go to the first responders from the scene and $550,000 will go to the rest of the community.

Along with the $800,000 from Morrison, the Tasmanian government has also pledged $500,000 to support the community.

A GoFundMe set up to support the families has raised over $1,200,000, with organiser Zoe Smith confirming that the donations will be sent to the Hillcrest Community Fund.

Devonport’s Mayor Annette Rockliff said that the fund had been set up to directly support the families and the whole Hillcrest community.

Currently, Tasmania Police and Worksafe Tasmania are investigating the incident. Until the investigation is concluded, Tasmania has banned jumping castles and other inflatable equipment from all state schools.

Five children have died after a jumping castle was blown 10 metres into the air at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport Tasmania.

The tragic incident happened when the jumping castle – which had been organised as part of the school’s end-of-year activities – was blown into the air by what police have called a “wind event”.

Police were called to the scene and, in a statement released at the time, said that “several children fell from a height of about 10 metres around 10am”.

It has since been confirmed that five children have died and three more are critically injured as a result of the incident. One child has also been discharged from the hospital.

Tasmania Police have now released the names and pictures of the five children who have died, with the permission of their families.

Their names are Addison Stewart, Peter Dodt, Zane Mellor, Jye Sheehan and Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones.

They were all aged between 11 and 12 years old.

Tasmanian police commissioner Darren Hine said “on a day when these children were meant to be celebrating the last day of primary school, instead we’re all mourning their loss”.

“Our hearts are breaking for the families and the loved ones, schoolmates, teachers of these young people who were taken too soon.”

He also confirmed that there would be an investigation into the incident involving police and Worksafe Tasmania.

Hine said that the investigation would look at whether the jumping castle was tethered.

Tasmania’s Premier Peter Gutwein told reporters on Friday that “the tragedy which occurred yesterday is beyond comprehension. It is devastating, heartbreaking. It’s just simply incomprehensible.”

“As a parent, I cannot understand how the parents of those who have lost children must be feeling. But as a parent, I hope that they can understand that we are all feeling for you as well.

“As the commissioner said yesterday, a full investigation is under way and the coroner has visited the scene. I make a commitment to all of the families affected by this tragedy that we will stand with you and we will support you.”

A number of GoFundMe pages have been set up to support the families of the victims, with one raising more than $1,000,000 so far.