Julianna Margulies Slammed For Saying ‘Entire Black Community’ Has Been ‘Brainwashed To Hate Jews’

Actress Julianna Margulies has copped heavy criticism for her recent comments on a podcast about how the “entire Black community” has been “brainwashed to hate Jews.” And that’s hardly all she had to say.

Most known for her roles in The Good Wife and The Morning Show, Marguiles has received huge backlash for the inflammatory comments she made on the Back Room podcast with host Andy Ostroy.

In the episode of the pod which frequently discusses politics, the two began discussing the October 7 Hamas attacks. Marguiles and Ostroy, who both identify as Jewish, expressed their view that anti-Semitism in America has increased since the rise of Trump.

Marguiles then went on to proclaim that she believed that the Black and LGBTQIA+ communities had not supported the Jewish community by generally siding with Palestine, in her view.

The actress first noted that she has historically aligned with the Black Lives Matter and LGBT movements, citing that she “put a black screen on my Instagram” when George Floyd was murdered, and that in 2012 she and her husband “made a commercial for same-sex marriages.” It is this long-term ally-ship established by Marguiles that she believes has been betrayed.

People online were quick to point out that Marguiles couldn’t hear the transactional nature of her support.

this is actually REALLY really funny “i was the first person to march in BLM, i ran to put a black square on my instagram” do you HEAR what you’re saying julianna margulies? 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/JvDm6W1Cyg — mich❀ (@milfntosaturn) December 1, 2023

Ostroy commented that younger people have their priorities out of order they care more about when “the wrong pronouns on college campuses” than they do for stopping anti-Semitism.

Marguiles replied with the following:

“It’s those kids who are spewing this anti-Semitic hate, that have no idea if they stepped foot in an Islamic country. These people who want us to call them they/them, or whatever they want us to call them — which I have respectfully made a point of doing — it’s those people that will be the first people beheaded and their heads played with like a soccer ball.”

She continued:

“I want to say to them, “you fucking idiots, you don’t exist [to Hamas]. You’re even lower than the Jews [to Hamas]. A) You’re Black. B) You’re gay, and you’re turning your back against the people who support you. Because Jews, they rally around everybody.”

She then alleged that a “Black lesbian club” on a university campus had put a sign up that said “No Jews allowed,” which offended her because: “As someone who plays a lesbian journalist on The Morning Show, I am more offended by it as a lesbian than I am as a Jew.”

This comment in particular received backlash online, with people on X (formerly Twitter) highlighting how weird a sentiment it was.

“As someone who plays a Lesbian on The Morning Show” really did open some doors to next level idiocy. I hope the cast of Ghosts starts speaking on behalf of the undead community. — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) November 30, 2023

Marguiles was described as going on an” absolutely unhinged rant” by others online.

listen to julianna margulies go on an absolutely unhinged rant against black people for supporting palestine, claiming muslims would play soccer ball with the decapitated heads of black queer people if they could, and saying she knows better as someone who played a lesbian on tv. https://t.co/IhoKvLdU85 pic.twitter.com/OJZAzxDrA2 — سماح (@samah_fadil) November 30, 2023

Marguiles also asserted on the podcast: “The fact that the entire Black community isn’t standing with us to me says either they just don’t know, or they’ve been brainwashed to hate Jews.”

This lead to further comments on the racist nature of Marguiles’ words, and how ironic it was for her to say things so damning about a community she previously said she supported.

i am not so much shocked at what julianna margulies said or how she said it, but the fact that she said it on record. she was COMFY with hers — Brittany Luse (@bmluse) November 30, 2023

I’ve never heard someone want to say a slur more than Julianna Margulies does in that little podcast she did. — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) November 30, 2023

Holllllly shit that Julianna Margulies podcast clip. Like the transcript is already fucking horrifying but the actual way she says all that racist shit with her full entire throat my fucking god. The way she said the word “Black” sent a chill up my spine, Jesus. — Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) November 30, 2023

It was reported by New York Post that the campus club sign Marguiles referred to actually said “No Zionists allowed.”