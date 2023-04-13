Julia Faustyna, the 21-year-old Polish woman who incorrectly claimed to be Madeleine McCann, has today issued a 17-page apology in a statement to the missing girl’s parents.

17. Pages!!!

According to news.com.au, Julia, who is sometimes referred to as Julia Wendell and Julia Wandelt online, issued the 17-page statement to Kate and Gerry McCann after DNA tests unsurprisingly proved she wasn’t their daughter.

Just last week, a DNA test revealed that she didn’t have any British ancestry. As a result, it’s believed that she is not the missing British girl.

Since the DNA test, Julia has taken to Facebook in what she calls her “last statement” to express her thoughts about her negative result, including detailing her grievances with everything that has gone down.

“It wasn’t my intention to bring sadness or another negative [emotion] to anyone, especially to McCann’s family,” she said in a Facebook statement yesterday.

“I didn’t do it for fame… I didn’t get [paid] for being a part of Dr Phil’s episode.”

In the post, Julia details her extensive history of abuse and her struggle with memories due to her trauma, which led her to question her own parentage.

In a previous Facebook statement, Julia detailed grievances with a lot of things, including her own representative, Fia Johansson.

“I never said that I am Madeleine, I always said that I believe that I could be Madeleine.”

“I am not delusional and crazy,” she wrote.

“For the McCann family — I hope that if I am not Madeleine, my case will help you to know where your daughter [is].”

According to Julia’s post, her representative, Fia, allegedly took her passport so she couldn’t return home to Poland. Julia also alleges that Fia forced her to give her the password to her infamous Instagram page @iammadeleinemccan. She also claims that her representative wouldn’t let her see the results of her Ancestry DNA test.

Julia also speculates about the results of her DNA test, which, according to Julia’s representative, claimed that she was “100 per cent from Poland.”

“Fia said that I am Polish with Russian and Lithiuan, but [my] family said that I am Polish with German and Holland, so what is the real truth?”

There are also some other wild posts from Julia to dedicated Facebook groups that further slam Fia and detail intimate parts of Julia’s own background, but to be honest, the whole thing just looks like one big mess.