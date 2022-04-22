CONTENT WARNING: This article mentions rape.

Update: ABC has issued a correction. A man has been formally identified as a suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, the little girl who went missing almost 15 years ago while on holiday in Portugal.

The man has not been charged and was identified as the suspect at request of German authorities.

The man’s identity has not been revealed.

It’s the first time Purtuguese authorities have named an official suspect since Madeleine’s parents were cleared in 2007.

In 2020, German man Christian Brueckner was named a suspect in the case by Portuguese prosecutors.

Brueckner is already in prison serving a seven-year sentence for the 2005 rape of a 72-year-old American woman. The attack took place in Praia da Luz, at the same resort Madeleine disappeared from.

Police alleged Brueckner bragged to an acquaintance about kidnapping Madeleine McCann which led to a tip-off.

Prosecutors told media:

“In connection with the disappearance of the three-year-old British girl Madeleine McCann on May 3 2007 from an apartment complex in Praia da Luz, in Portugal, the Braunschweig prosecution is investigating against a 43-year-old German on suspicion of murder. With the suspect, we are talking about a sexual predator who has already been convicted of crimes against little girls and he’s already serving a long sentence.”

Prosecutors told media they assumed Madeleine to be dead.

This is a developing story. We’ll update you when we know more.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.