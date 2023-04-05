Julia Faustyna (also referred to as Julia Wendell and Julia Wandelt online), the 21-year-old Polish woman who claims to be Madeleine McCann, has finally received the results of the DNA test she insisted on taking to prove her ancestry. Unsurprisingly, she’s not a match.

Julia’s representative, psychic medium and private investigator Fia Johansson confirmed the negative results to Radar Online.

“She is absolutely 100 per cent from Poland,” Johansson said.

“She is a small percentage of Lithuanian and Russian but the test results show she is Polish.”

Julia told talk show host Dr Phil last week that she was going to submit her DNA to Scotland Yard to be compared to Madeleine’s if it showed British ancestry, but it looks like that will no longer be necessary.

Despite the negative results though, Julia and her representative still think the mystery man she alleges sexually abused her as a child is still related to the Madeleine McCann case.

“Julia had all the birthmarks as Madeleine McCann, which I believe is God and the universe’s way of wanting us to get close to the man who sexually abused her, expose him, and his possible ties to the McCann case,” Johansson told Radar Online.

Madeleine McCann went missing from her bed in a resort in Portuguese town Praia da Luz on May 3, 2007. Her parents were having tapas at a restaurant just metres away from their rooms.

While police have investigated multiple suspects in relation to the McCann disappearance, no charges have been laid for this case specifically and Madeleine was never found.

Julia Faustyna went viral online after she posted a series of photos and videos which compared her own looks to the little girl — they both had blonde hair and the same eye defect, but the resemblance ended there (to me, at least).

Julia claimed part of the reason she suspected she was Madeleine was because her parents weren’t affectionate to her growing up, and that she had vague memories of a beach holiday.

She also claimed her family wasn’t able to provide her evidence that she was theirs, so she demanded a DNA test. She claimed Kate and Gerry McCann, Madeleine’s parents, agreed to one but her parents wouldn’t.

Julia’s parents released a statement insisting that she was their biological daughter, and said they did have an official birth certificate and photos of Julia as a child which they claimed Julia ran off with.

They basically attributed her Madeleine conspiracy with mental health issues and accused her of chasing fame. Yikes.

Fia Johansson then whisked Julia to LA after she allegedly received death threats in her home country.

However, things started to look worse for Julia’s bid to prove she was Madeleine after an AI company which specialises in facial recognition debunked her claims of resemblance to Maddie.

Julia’s controversial Instagram account has since been deleted, and she will soon return to Poland for medical treatment for a rare brain disease.