A facial recognition analysis used to determine whether Julia Faustyna — the 21-year-old Polish woman who claims to be missing British child Madeleine McCann — is legit has received a damning 99.9% negative result.

Swiss software company Deep Impact used its AVA-X technology — used by police forces, government institutions and NGOs to match images of people to determine if they are the same person — to run a racial recognition analysis with both Julia and Madeleine’s pictures.

“In the case of Julia, her childhood photos were matched with her current face and also a photo of Maddie,” CEO Christian Fehrlin told 7NEWS.

“The software has proven to be very accurate.

“We measure the distance of the faces. [This] indicates how unlikely it is that two faces are the same person.

“The distance was so great that it is 99 per cent impossible that Julia is the missing Maddie.

“The results were very clear. It is impossible that Julia is Maddie.”

Julia Faustyna (also referred to as Julia Wendell and Julia Wandelt online) went viral online earlier this year after she claimed to be Madeleine McCann, who vanished from a Portuguese holiday resort in 2007. If she was still alive today, she would be 19-years-old.

Julia posted a series of photos and videos which compared herself to Madeleine in since-deleted Instagram posts. She noted they were both blonde and had the same eye defect, but it appears the resemblance ends there.

Julia claims she has post-traumatic amnesia which she believes is a result of her alleged kidnapping, though she can’t remember what happened to her.

She genuinely appears to believe she is Madeleine, and has even accused her family of having no evidence of their biological relations to her.

Julia’s family, however, released a heartbroken statement in February insisting she is their child. They said her claims that she had no photos or birth certificate were false, and suggested she was chasing fame.

Julia is currently waiting to hear back from a DNA test that she believes will prove her relation to the McCanns. The results are expected to come in the next few weeks.