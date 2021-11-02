CONTENT WARNING: This story makes reference to alleged sexual and physical violence.

Collingwood Magpies footballer Jordan De Goey has had a charge of forcible touching dropped. He now faces his remaining assault charges.

Yesterday, De Goey entered a not guilty plea to charges of forcible touching and assault after an incident in a New York nightclub over the weekend, but today, his alleged victim has dropped the charge against De Goey.

De Goey was initially charged with groping the 35-year-old woman and assaulting her 37-year-old friend with his mate, a 28-year-old named Dyson.

Police sources, via The New York Daily News, say that De Goey was at a PHD Rooftop Lounge at the Dream Hotel at about 2:20am on Saturday morning when he and Dyson, approached the woman on the dance floor.

Police allege that the two began dancing with the woman before they both groped her. When her male friend tried to intervene, Dyson, according to authorities in The New York Daily News report, “struck him in the face with a glass bottle, splitting his lip… the two men then pounded on the man” before making their way back to the bar.

Jordan De Goey will still be pleading guilty, but to the sole charge of assault.

In the meantime, he has been stood down from Collingwood’s AFL program indefinitely, according to a statement from the Collingwood Football Club.

“The club will continue to pay De Goey under the terms of his contract until such time as an outcome to proceedings against him in the United States is reached or a more complete account of events is established,” they said.

“In the interim, De Goey will not be permitted to train or play with Collingwood or make use of club resources, staff or facilities. Collingwood is deeply disappointed by reports and events of the last 48 hours involving De Goey in the US. Given the circumstances, the club believes it is appropriate to remove him from the AFL program.”

Following this, the AFL released a statement saying that they backed Collingwood’s actions, writing: “Collingwood has kept the AFL informed over the course of the day and the AFL’s Integrity Team will continue to work with the club in regard to the incident.”

De Goey is expected to appear in court on December 8 in New York. We’ll provide updates as they come.