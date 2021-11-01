CONTENT WARNING: This story makes reference to alleged sexual and physical violence.

Collingwood Magpies star Jordan De Goey has entered a not guilty plea to charges of forcible touching and assault after an incident in a New York nightclub over the weekend.

According to 7News, the 25-year-old AFL player has been released on bail. He and his mate, tattoo artist Luke Dyson, were arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning (New York time) after a woman at a Halloween party called 911.

Police sources, via The New York Daily News, say that De Goey was at a PHD Rooftop Lounge at the Dream Hotel at about 2:20am on Saturday morning when he and his friend, 28-year-old Dyson, approached the woman on the dance floor.

Police allege that the two began dancing with the woman before they both groped her. When her male friend tried to intervene, Dyson, according to authorities in The New York Daily News report, “struck him in the face with a glass bottle, splitting his lip… the two men then pounded on the man” before making their way back to the bar.

7News reports that Jordan De Goey faced a judge at around 11.30pm on Saturday night after a stint in jail, still wearing his Halloween costume (a bathrobe).

Yesterday, Collingwood Football Club released a statement that De Goey has been stood down after the incident.

“Collingwood today stood Jordan De Goey down from its AFL program indefinitely. The club will continue to pay De Goey under the terms of his contract until such time as an outcome to proceedings against him in the United States is reached or a more complete account of events is established.

“In the interim, De Goey will not be permitted to train or play with Collingwood or make use of club resources, staff or facilities. Collingwood is deeply disappointed by reports and events of the last 48 hours involving De Goey in the US. Given the circumstances, the club believes it is appropriate to remove him from the AFL program.”

The AFL then released a statement endorsing Collingwood’s actions, saying: “Collingwood has kept the AFL informed over the course of the day and the AFL’s Integrity Team will continue to work with the club in regard to the incident.”

Jordan De Goey is due to face New York court again on December 8, which is two days after he would normally be due to front up for pre-season training. We’ll keep you posted as the story develops.