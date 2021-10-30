This story makes reference to alleged sexual and physical violence towards women, as well as detailed violence.

Collingwood player Jordan De Goey was reportedly arrested last night in Manhattan after allegedly groping a woman and attacking her friend at a nightclub above a Chelsea hotel.

Police sources, via The New York Daily News, say that De Goey was at a PHD Rooftop Lounge at the Dream Hotel at about 2:20am on Friday night when he and his friend, 28-year-old Australian tattoo artist Luke Dyson, approached a woman on the dance floor.

Police allege that the two began dancing with the woman before they both groped her. This reportedly upset the woman’s 37-year-old male friend who tried to step in and stop it from happening.

Police say that an altercation then occurred between the man and De Goey and Dyson. Dyson, per authorities via The New York Daily News report, “struck him in the face with a glass bottle, splitting his lip… the two men then pounded on the man” before making their way back to the bar.

The woman then called 911 and the pair were taken into custody, police say, where they spent the night in a New York jail. The two were staying at the Dream Hotel and have been charged with forcible touching and assault.

In a statement shared this morning over email, a spokesperson for Collingwood FC confirmed the news.

“Collingwood is aware of a report involving Jordan De Goey,” they said.

“The club is attempting to contact Jordan, who is in the USA, to determine the facts of the matter. The club will not be in a position to comment further until it has done so.”

Back in 2018, Jordan De Goey was accused of indecent assault following allegations that he and a friend had sexually assaulted a woman. The charges against him were withdrawn in August with Victoria Police ordered to pay De Goey’s legal fees.

Jordan De Goey was brought on as a forward in Collingwood’s team in 2014.

Help is available. If you require immediate assistance or believe your life is in danger, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.