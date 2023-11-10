Aussie Singer And Actor Johnny Ruffo Has Died Aged 35

Australian singer and actor Johnny Ruffo has sadly passed away at age 35 after a six-year battle with cancer.

His family took to Instagram on Friday afternoon to confirm the tragic news.

“It is with a heavy heart that today we had to farewell our beloved Johnny,” the post began.

“Surrounded by his partner Tahnee and family, Johnny went peacefully with the support of some incredible nurses and doctors.

“He was a very talented, charming and sometimes cheeky boy. Johnny was very determined and had a strong will. He battled all the way to the end and fought as hard as he could. Such a beautiful soul with so much more to give.

“We all love you Johnny and will remember you for all the joy you brought to our lives. Rest easy ❤️,” the post concluded.

Johnny first captured the Aussie public’s attention after appearing on The X Factor in 2011. While he came in second to Reece Mastin, Johnny was offered a record deal with Sony Music Australia and kicked off his music career in 2012 with “On Top” which was a certified banger, if you ask me.

In 2013, Johnny joined the cast of Home And Away playing the lovable Chris Harrington. At first, he was just roped into a guest role until he knocked it out of the park and was later promoted to the regular cast until his departure in 2016.

In August 2017, Johnny revealed that he’d undergone surgery to remove a brain tumour.

“They said ‘there’s a 20 per cent chance he might die from the operation’. But if I didn’t have the operation, there was 100 per cent chance that I would die, so it’s not really much of a choice,” Ruffo said in a 7NEWS Spotlight: Fight Of His Life documentary.

He then underwent radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

In 2019, he revealed that his cancer was in remission. But tragically in 2020, he discovered that his cancer had returned.

In 2022, Johnny released his memoir No Finish Line in which he reflects on his rise to fame and his subsequent medical battles.

In an appearance on The Project to promote the book, he said that it was emotionally difficult to write the book while still undergoing cancer treatment.

“It was fairly devastating. It’s terminal cancer so at some point it’s going to get me, but I’m still fighting. Still kicking on,” he told the panel.



“Looking up my diagnosis and my tumour and it’s like the average life expectancy is three years. For me, it’s now five years so I’m already winning.”

We’re sending love to Johnny’s partner Tahnee, his family and friends during this difficult time. Rest easy, king.