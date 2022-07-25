Buckle up besties because the day isn’t over just yet. We’ve still got some more fucked up news to throw at you, as always. Former NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro got into a bit of a tiff with a news reporter and I’m just glad it wasn’t me. We can leave the Italian on Italian violence for The Godfather.

According to the ABC, Barilaro engaged in a public brawl with a cameraman right outside a Manly bar on Saturday night.

NSW Police have confirmed they are looking into the incident.

Instagram page @creatures_of_manly managed to capture the footage and posted it on their Instagram story.

(Source: Instagram / @creatures_of_manly)

Barilaro spoke to Nine radio and said that while he was out enjoying a lovely night with da boys, a cameraman and reporter emerged and “harassed” him. I’m getting huge A Current Affair vibes.

“The way I was confronted outside in the dark, outside of a bar … a camera shoved in your face, a microphone in your face … [I] asked him just to walk away … if that was you, how would you have responded?” Barilaro said.

Not with alleged violence shrouded in mess.