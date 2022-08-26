John Barilaro, NSW’s ex-Deputy Premier, has been charged with assault and malicious damage after an alleged incident in Manly.

Barilaro and a freelance cameraman allegedly had an altercation where the cameraman’s camera was also damaged on July 23. Footage of the incident was then shared online.

According to the ABC, NSW Police has given Barilaro’s lawyers a future court attendance notice. He’s set to appear in front of Manly Local Court on 12 October this year.

In July, Barilaro’s appointment to a swanky $500k-per-year trade commissioner role was the subject of a parliamentary inquiry. He’d resigned from the post at the end of June.

The Monday after the alleged incident, Barilaro told 2GB radio that he had been “intruded on and harassed” in the wake of the parliamentary inquiry, as per The Sydney Morning Herald.