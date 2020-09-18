Thanks for signing up!

NSW Nationals Leader and Deputy Premier John Barilaro will be taking four weeks mental health leave, effectively immediately.

“This afternoon Deputy Premier John Barilaro advised me he would take four weeks of personal leave,” Premier Gladys Berejiklian said in a statement this afternoon.

“I have offered him any support he may need.

“I wish John and his family all the best during this time.”

A spokesperson for Barilaro’s office said he would be taking a month of leave to “focus on his mental health and wellbeing”.

Deputy Leader Paul Toole will be acting leader over this period.

It comes a week after Barilaro threatened to split with the NSW Government over proposed planning regulations that would see farmers responsible for koalas on their own properties.

More to come.