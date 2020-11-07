As Joe Biden inches closer and closer to an election victory, he has come out to remind Americans that they should come together and that he will represent “the whole nation.”

Biden did not claim victory, but he assured Americans that “the numbers tell us a clear and convincing story: We’re going to win this race.” However, we will not find out more until tomorrow.

I know tensions can be high after a tough election like we just had. But we need to remain calm. Patient. And let the process work out as we count all the votes. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

Speaking to the media a short time ago, Biden said that the votes are showing that Americans want “change” over “more of the same.”

What is becoming clearer each hour is that record numbers of Americans — from all races, faiths, regions — chose change over more of the same. They have given us a mandate for action on COVID and the economy and climate change and systemic racism. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

“We may be opponents, but we’re not enemies, we are Americans,” he said of the Republican party.

“We have to be civil. To put the anger and the demonisation behind us. It is time for us to come together as a nation to heal. It is not going to be easy, but we have to try,” he added.

Biden also noted what his priorities would be if elected president, which would be “a mandate for action on COVID, the economy, climate change and systemic racism.”

“We want everyone to know on day one we are going to put our plan to control this virus into action. We can’t save any of the lives that have been lost, but we can save a lot of lives in the months ahead,” he said.

Biden is currently sitting at 264 of the required 270 Electoral College votes to win, Trump has 214.

Vote counting continues in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

CBS News reported that if Biden wins Pennsylvania, who has 20 electoral votes, that would bring him to 273 and an election victory. Biden is also likely to win Arizona and Nevada.

“We are going to be the first Democrats to win Arizona in 24 years,” Biden said.

“We are going to be the first Democrats to win Georgia in 28 years.

“And we re-built the Blue Wall in the middle of the country that crumbled just four years ago.”

You can watch the full speech here.