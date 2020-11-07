When we drag ourselves out of bed at 5 am to bring you news, it’s either the very bad kind or the very good kind. This time? The former: after three days of uncertainty, Joe Biden is set to become the 46th president of the United States.

While ballots *are* still being counted, The New York Times, The Associated Press and every major TV news network in the US has called the race for the Democrat after projecting he would win Pennsylvania’s 20 Electoral College votes, giving him the more than the 270 required to win the White House.

And we all know what that means, people… HE’S OUT. TRUMP IS OUT. Even if they have to drag his orange ass kicking and screaming from the Oval Office, he’s out.

Biden has taken to Twitter to claim the presidency, vowing to be “a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.”

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

Election officials continue to sort through the shitload of mail-in votes that have delayed the processing of some ballots, but Biden is on track to win the national popular vote by more than 4 million – a margin that will continue to grow.

Not to be overlooked is that Kamala Harris has made serious history; not only is she the first Black woman to become vice president and the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency, but she’s also set to become the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government.

Can you even with this sweet video of her celebratory phone call to her President?

In normal times, the losing candidate (Trump) would call the winner (Biden) and concede, setting in motion a peaceful transfer of power.

But because this is Trump, we all know that ain’t going to happen – and he’s already denied Biden’s victory via an official statement from his camp.

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed,” it read.

“The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor.”

The Trump campaign has filed at least six lawsuits in battleground states since Election Day and vowed not to let up its efforts to disprove the legitimacy of the results.

“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated.”

You can read it in full here:

Statement from the president issued by the Trump campaign. President Trump is currently at his golf property in Virginia. pic.twitter.com/vcT2EKyhEi — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) November 7, 2020

While Trump and his losing team mastermind their next move, probably from his golf course, celebrations have already broken out across the US; in the middle of New York, the sound of cheering and applause rang out from apartment buildings as Biden was declared the next President of the United States.

The sound of applause currently erupting from every apartment window in New York City. pic.twitter.com/O1FT8oZoAp — CoreyProtin (@CoreyProtin) November 7, 2020

As always, though, it was Chrissy Teigen who summed it up best with this pearler of a tweet.

My god it feels like I just took off a weighted blanket, unhooked my bra and taken out my extensions all at once — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 7, 2020

More to come.