Joe Biden has secured the US presidency, in a victory that has been celebrated the world over, and while there’s a lot going on right now, let’s take a moment to appreciate the fact that America will once again have dogs in the White House, and two very good boys at that.

READ MORE
HE'S FIRED: Joe Biden Defeats Donald Trump To Become The 46th President Of The United States

The Bidens have two German Shepherds, Major and Champ. Champ has been with them since Joe’s days as Obama’s Vice President, while Major, a rescue dog, is a newer addition to the family. You can see them both below:

Both have been rated ’14/10 would be an honour to pet’ by We Rate Dogs:

This is significant, in that Major, who was adopted two years ago by Joe Biden and his wife Jill, will be the first rescue dog in the White House, and the first presidential pet since Obama’s dog Bo.

Amazingly enough, Joe Biden did actually campaign on the platform of bringing animals back to the White House during the recent election.

Trump spoke disdainfully about the idea of having a dog – not his biggest character flaw, but certainly  one of them – and Biden jumped on that for some tongue-in-cheek campaign ads, featuring Champ and Major.

Here’s to putting sanity and dogs back in the White House.