Joe Biden has secured the US presidency, in a victory that has been celebrated the world over, and while there’s a lot going on right now, let’s take a moment to appreciate the fact that America will once again have dogs in the White House, and two very good boys at that.

The Bidens have two German Shepherds, Major and Champ. Champ has been with them since Joe’s days as Obama’s Vice President, while Major, a rescue dog, is a newer addition to the family. You can see them both below:

Room Rater furry room. Major and Champ have a lovely room but they need to pack. 10/10 @DrBiden pic.twitter.com/NKUjAGE4ev — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) November 6, 2020

Both have been rated ’14/10 would be an honour to pet’ by We Rate Dogs:

This is Major and Champ. They are the dogs of @JoeBiden and @DrBiden. Champ has already been to the White House, but Major hasn’t yet. Champ can’t wait to show him around. Both 14/10 would be an honor to pet pic.twitter.com/Zwqmx7X6FB — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) November 7, 2020

This is significant, in that Major, who was adopted two years ago by Joe Biden and his wife Jill, will be the first rescue dog in the White House, and the first presidential pet since Obama’s dog Bo.

Joe Biden's German Shepard, Major, will make history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. ???? https://t.co/blsuiZLbBg pic.twitter.com/yPLbTVZDvR — People (@people) November 7, 2020

Amazingly enough, Joe Biden did actually campaign on the platform of bringing animals back to the White House during the recent election.

Trump spoke disdainfully about the idea of having a dog – not his biggest character flaw, but certainly one of them – and Biden jumped on that for some tongue-in-cheek campaign ads, featuring Champ and Major.

Let’s put dogs back in the White House. pic.twitter.com/7pBihksfXT — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 1, 2020

Here’s to putting sanity and dogs back in the White House.