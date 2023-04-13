Is anyone else still suffering from withdrawal symptoms from The White Lotus Season Two finale? Well, I’ve got some great news for fellow Sydneysiders who need a cheeky hit. The creator of the series, Mike White, and mother Jennifer Coolidge are coming to town for Vivid Sydney in June this year.

Despite the series somehow making me feel like it’s packaged my anxiety up into a little, chest-shattering ball, there’s something about the sublimely awkward world of these characters that I just can’t get enough of.

With all the heart palpitations, these gays, they’re trying to murder me.

I’m grateful for Mike White writing this line specifically for gay Twitter pic.twitter.com/I3GYumu3CW — . (@yannhatchuel) December 12, 2022

In some excellent Friday news, the dynamic duo have announced that they’re coming together for an exclusive event, Mike White & Jennifer Coolidge In Conversation, where Benjamin Law will moderate the discussion as they reflect on career peaks, valleys and anecdotes from their time in Hollywood.

And of course, there’s bound to be some golden nuggets about their time working together on The White Lotus, too.

Previously, White credited his creation of The White Lotus to Coolidge, telling the New York Times that “Jennifer’s the reason I did [The] White Lotus in the first place. Because I just wanted to write something for her and I just adore her.”

While Coolidge’s iconic performance as wayward millionaire Tanya McQuoid in the award-winning show has seen her career have a renaissance, she’s always been a scene stealer and has appeared in comedies such as American Pie and Legally Blonde.

As for Mike White? His career has been absolutely bonkers. Along with writing, directing and acting in films such as School of Rock and Chuck & Buck, he’s even appeared as a contestant in reality shows Survivor: David vs Goliath and The Amazing Race. We love a multi-talented king!

That’s not even the half of it so you just know these two have stories aplenty.

But if you want to see these two powerhouses live, make sure you get in quick. They’re only doing one show on Saturday June 10 from 7.30pm to 8.45pm at the Aware Super Theatre in Darling Harbour.

You can buy tickets, head to the Vivid Sydney website HERE.

As a very needy person, who is deeply, deeply insecure, I’ve already got my tickets. See ya there!