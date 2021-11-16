The world’s most hated billionaire, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has revealed his vision for humanity’s future, and of course it’s more colonisation. This tracks, honestly.

Bezos made the comments in an address to the Ignatius Forum in Washington DC this week.

During a surprise appearance at a discussion about U.S. space policy featuring NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, Bezos used those lizard braincells of his and dropped his vision of humanity’s hyper-advanced aspirations.

“Over centuries, many people will be born in space. It will be their first home,” he said.