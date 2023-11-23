Jamie Foxx Is Reportedly Being Sued For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting A Woman At A Rooftop Bar In 2015

Actor Jamie Foxx is being sued by a woman over allegations of sexual assault in 2015.

In a lawsuit obtained by TMZ, the alleged assault took place at a rooftop bar in New York City. The woman, who is being referred to as Jane Doe to protect her identity, claimed that she arrived to the bar around 11pm with friends and was seated one table away from Foxx.

Around 1am, she claimed her friend asked the Django Unchained actor if he would take a photo with her, to which he agreed.

She claimed that he seemed intoxicated and after taking a few pictures, began to make comments about her body and how she “smelled so good”.

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses claims of sexual assault.

Jane Doe claimed that Foxx pulled her by the arm to the back area of the rooftop where he allegedly put both hands on her waist and touched her breasts. She claimed that multiple security guards saw what happened, but chose to walk away rather than intervene.

The plaintiff alleged that he slid his hands into her pants and put his fingers on and inside her vagina and anus. She claimed the alleged abuse only stopped when her friend came across what was happening.

Jane Doe is choosing to sue both Foxx and the restaurant where the alleged assault occurred for compensatory and punitive damages. She claimed that she had to undergo medical treatment, and suffered pain and emotional distress from the “sexual assault, abuse, assault and battery,” according to TMZ.

Jamie Foxx is yet to comment publicly over the lawsuit.

If you’ve noticed older cases being brought before the courts in New York, it’s due to the groundbreaking Adult Survivors Act (ACA) coming to an end. The law was imposed in November last year, allowing adult survivors to file lawsuits against their alleged abusers even if the statute of limitations of the claim was over. While the law is coming to an end this week, The Guardian reports that more than 2,500 actions have been filed under the legislation.

This included a lawsuit against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs by his ex-partner R&B Singer Cassie Ventura filed last week however the pair reached a settlement.