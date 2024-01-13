Pics From Jacinda Ardern’s Long-Awaited Wedding Are Finally Here & They’re Sweet As

The former Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern‘s had just said “I do” to her boo Clarke Gayford in their highly anticipated wedding, and the pics are ADORABLE.

In an intimate ceremony for just over 50 guests, the pair became officially wed at Hawke’s Bay on New Zealand’s North Island.

“And about time too!” Many folks would be cheering, given that the couple had to postpone their wedding in 2022 ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But five years of engagement ended on Saturday, and there have been some cute as piccies snapped of the happy couple on their special day.

Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford. Source: SMH / FELICITY JEAN PHOTOGRAPHY

The ceremony was attended by predominantly friends and family, with hardly any politicians present — because who wants to think about work on their wedding day??

Despite stepping down from PM last year, Ardern is absolutely still SERVING her country. Massive congrats to her on the happiest slay of her life.

Infinite congratulations to the couple for finally getting to celebrate their wedding together.

I’ve never had to organise a wedding, but the people I know who have done it have not held back from informing me how hard it was to organise.

So one can only imagine how difficult it would be to arrange, whilst simultaneously leading a country.

Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford have been engaged since 2019, and gave birth to a daughter the year before.

