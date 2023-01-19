Aotearoa/New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has revealed in an emotional announcement that she’s stepping down from politics and will no longer run in the next election.

“I know what this job takes. And I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice,” Arden said in a press conference on Thursday morning.

“I am human. Politicians are human. We give all we can for as long as we can — and then it’s time. And for me, it’s time,” she said, per Daily Mail.

“I am not leaving because I believe we can’t win the election but because I believe we can and will. But we need a fresh set of shoulders for the challenges of both this year and the next three.”

When Ardern was asked if she would begin a new role at the UN, she said the only plans she had for now were raising her baby Neve and marrying her fiancé Clarke Gayford. Their wedding was previously cancelled due to COVID-19.

“I am looking forward to spending time with my family once again… so to Neve, mumma is looking forward to being there when you start school this year, and to Clarke, let’s finally get married!’ she said.

At just 37-years-old, Ardern became the youngest Prime Minister of New Zealand on October 26, 2017. She served five years as the country’s leader.

Ardern’s last day in office will be February 7 – just weeks away.

The election has been called for October 14.