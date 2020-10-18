Yesterday, as New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern claimed a second term in a landslide victory, her partner Clarke Gayford took part in what has become a extremely wholesome tradition, and delivered snacks to the media and neighbours assembled outside their home.

Gayford, a radio broadcaster, spent the evening grilling, as both he and Ardern’s families joined them for an election night BBQ. Midway through the evening, he came out bearing a plate of fish bites, from a recent fishing trip, and venison patties.

He did the same thing on election night in 2017, and said this time around: “I wasn’t actually going to do anything, but there were so many reminders this week to come and do this. And it was a good excuse to sneak out and go fishing.”

Jacinda Ardern had been Labour Leader for just seven weeks in the lead-up to the last election, and Gayford said that they were both feeling “a sense of relief” that the current election was drawing to close, after voting was delayed several weeks due to COVID.

You can see hungry reporters hovering like seagulls as he offers up the goods below: