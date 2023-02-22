Melbourne woman Heide Bos has been sentenced to more than six years in prison after her then-boyfriend was allegedly murdered by her “slave”.

Per The Age, Bos — who described herself as a dominatrix — began speaking to a man whom she met on a website for folks interested in BDSM, fetish and kink in 2021. He agreed to be her “slave” and follow her orders.

Justice Michael Croucher told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that Bos asked the man to attack her “nasty and controlling” boyfriend, Nicholas Cameron, in an attempt to make him “leave town”.

Croucher said the pair had agreed to “assault [Cameron] … nothing more”.

The man, however, allegedly waited for Cameron outside of his apartment complex in Southbank on July 10, 2021. He stepped out with his dog on a lead at just past midnight, and the man allegedly attacked him with a hammer and knife for 11 minutes.

Cameron was declared dead at the scene at 12.45am.

Neighbours called the police, and the man allegedly told them: “I stabbed a fucking ice dealer”, as reported by the ABC.

Bos and the man had known each other for about two months at the time of the killing, Croucher said.

He told the court that in the weeks before the fatal attack, Bos asked the man: “Could you make him leave town?”

“Yes my lady, I can be very persuasive,” the man replied.

Bos branded Cameron a “fuckface loser” in text messages and said: “I wish I could come give this cunt a good kick in”, per the ABC.

The court heard that on the day of the attack, she texted the man accused of murdering Cameron at about 2pm saying she had changed her mind.

However, “it was too late,” Croucher said.

Heide Bos has pleaded guilty to manslaughter because of her complicity in the attack, and was sentenced to six years and three months in jail. With time already spent in custody, she could leave prison in 18 months.

Her co-accused is due to face the Supreme Court later this year.