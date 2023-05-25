The Melbourne couple charged with modern-day slavery offences after allegedly keeping a woman as a slave in their Point Cook home have been identified.

The Australian Federal Police alleged Chee Kit Chong, 44, and wife Angie Yeh Ling Liaw, 29, exercised coercive control over the woman, limited her movements and physically assaulted her for 10 months between January and October 2022.

The couple have been charged with possessing a slave, using coercion and threats to cause another person to enter into and remain in servitude, and exercising control over a slave.

Authorities raided the Point Cook property in October last year after receiving a tip-off from a healthcare worker who noticed a woman was allegedly “exhibiting indicators of human trafficking“.

Chong and Liaw appeared before the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court via videolink on Thursday.

Liaw’s lawyer, Payne Wu, said his firm needed to confirm if providing representation to Chong constituted a conflict of interest, per the ABC.

The matter was adjourned until mid-June to allow time for Chong to find legal representation.

The magistrate said a committal hearing would likely be heard later this year, with possible witnesses including hospital and medical staff.

If convicted, Chong and Liaw face a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

Detective Superintendent Simone Butcher said the AFP actively trained first responders, healthcare professionals and the community to recognise signs of human trafficking and slavery.

“Everyone can play a role in stopping human trafficking. We encourage anyone who suspects human trafficking or sees something suspicious to report it,” she said.

“Without the assistance of the community — in this case healthcare professionals — victims may go undetected and we would not be able to provide victims the help and support they need.”

Last year, the AFP said it had seen an increase in reports of modern slavery and human trafficking. In the 2021-22 financial year, it received 294 reports — an increase from 224 in the previous financial year.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking or slavery offences, you can make a report to the AFP by calling 131AFP (131 237).