Australian Boxer Harry Garside’s Ex-Girlfriend Charged With Domestic Violence-Related Offences

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses alleged domestic violence.

The ex-girlfriend of Australian boxer Harry Garside has been charged with domestic-violence related offences, months after common assault charges against the Olympian were dropped.

NSW Police arrested 35-year-old Ashley Ruscoe on Wednesday afternoon following an investigation into an alleged domestic violence incident at a Bellevue Hill home on March 1, 2023.

Ruscoe was charged with domestic-violence related common assault and stalking and intimidating with the intention to cause fear or physical harm, police said in a statement.

The arrest comes a month after police withdrew a common assault charge and an apprehended violence order application against Garside over the same March 1 incident.

The 25-year-old was returning home from South Africa after finishing runner-up on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! when he was arrested at Sydney International Airport.

Shortly after the charges were dropped, Garside shared a statement to Instagram.

“Today I have been vindicated,” he said.

“Moments ago the police prosecutor informed the court that they have dropped all matters against me.

“This was because my lawyers provided the recordings and communications that gave the police a full understanding of what happened — clearing me of any wrongdoing whatsoever.”

Ruscoe was granted conditional bail and will face Downing Centre Local Court on July 19.

Image credit: Instagram / @pash_ & Getty Images / Brendon Thorne