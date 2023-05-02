CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses alleged domestic violence.

Australian boxer Harry Garside has been charged with common assault after he was arrested at Sydney International Airport on Tuesday.

As reported by the Daily Telegraph, Garside was returning home from South Africa after finishing runner-up on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! when he was met at customs by two cops.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said the 25-year-old was arrested after an investigation was launched into reports of an alleged domestic violence incident involving a 32-year-old woman, per the ABC.

“He has been taken to Mascot Police Station, where he is assisting police with inquiries,” the spokeswoman said.

According to 7News, police confirmed Garside was granted conditional bail and will appear at Downing Centre Local Court on May 24.

More to come.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about domestic violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.