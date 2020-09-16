It looks like Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s genetically-blessed baby is officially Earthside and of course her dad leaked it.

Mohamed Hadid has taken to Instagram to share a lengthy message to his “little grandchild”, tagging Gigi in the post.

“In the name of God the The merciful I want to say l love you and so proud of you,” he wrote.

“Hello, little grandchild, it is me. My heart is happy as can be. I wish for you the sun & moon, I wish for you a happy time,” the letter reads. “Know that grandpa’s always near. I’ll do anything, anything for you, my dear.“When I heard you were on the way, I smiled and wiped a tear away. I cried the tear because i knew, my heart would always belong to you.”

I AM CRYING!

Gigi and Zayn are yet to confirm the news personally, but why the heck else would Mohamed be writing a heartfelt letter to his grandchild? Something tells me Gigi has POPPED.

As you’d expect, fans have gone absolutely wild with speculation online over the post, with everyone seemingly in agreement that this is likely proof that Bebe Malik is among us.

NIALL GOT A TEXT DURING HIS LIVE. WHAT IF THIS WAS ZAYN TELLING HIM THAT GIGI HAVE BIRTH OMFG pic.twitter.com/6WdG27hbNT — ALY IS PROUD OF GIGI (@multiv_vfx) September 16, 2020

Gigi's father Mohamed Hadid posted this on Instagram ????♥️ sweetest letter ever. I'm not crying you are ???? pic.twitter.com/A2UnA061jS — Zayn Malik ➐ (@ZaynIMIaIik) September 16, 2020

We’ll be sure to update you with adorable, genetically-blessed baby photos as soon as Gigi or Zayn (or maybe even Yolanda) confirm the good news.

