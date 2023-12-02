A US Congressman Just Got Expelled After Allegedly Spending Campaign Funds On OnlyFans & Botox

George Santos, a US congressman who only began serving in public office in January 2023 has been dramatically ousted from his role. His alleged crime? Using campaign funds to pay for Botox and OnlyFans … among other things.

On Saturday morning (Australian time), a super-majority of politicians in the US government voted to expel the New York representative. The final vote was 311-114 in favour of an expulsion.

“You know what?” Santos said to journos as he walked out of the Capitol for the very last time.

“As unofficially already no longer a member of Congress, I no longer have to answer a single question from you guys.”

“To hell with this place.”

Drama!

The expulsion comes after an eight-month investigation by the House Ethics Committee.

The committee’s report alleged there was “overwhelming evidence” of illegal activity by Santos. This supposedly included the filing of incomplete reports to the Federal Election Commission, and submitting financial disclosure statements that were in violation of the law, per Nine.

Among other things, it is alleged Santos used money donated to his political campaign to pay for OnlyFans subscriptions, personal travel and Botox injections per the ABC.

Santos is just the sixth person ever to be expelled from the House in the history of American politics.

What an honour for him! A trailblazer.

Santos, who is literally only 35 years old has seemingly lived a thousand lives.

During his campaign, he claimed he was Jewish but later backtracked, clarifying that he was actually “Jew-ish”. Whatever that means…

He had asserted that his mother was at the World Trade Centre during 9/11. She wasn’t. Nor was she even in the US at the time of the attack.

As if that wasn’t enough, he was a drag queen in Brazil for a short time, but insisted he wasn’t when there were numerous photos and videos of him in drag. Honestly, slay.

This all makes us beg the question – who is the Australian equivalent of George Santos?

Hopefully one day we’ll get someone with a similarly bonkers life story.

