A 26-Year-Old WA Woman Has Died After Flagging Down Cars For Help On A Freeway



A 26-year-old woman has tragically died after being hit by oncoming freeway traffic in Western Australia.



In truly devastating news, Ebony Storm-Somerville was waving down cars after her blue Holden Commodore ran out of petrol when she was struck.



As reported by WA Today, Ebony — from Collie — was on her way to Perth with a friend when the car ran out of fuel. It was 10.45pm on Thursday night when they pulled over on the Kwinana Freeway, near Mandjoogoordap Road in Stake Hill, before Ebony began waving down passing cars for help.

The car which hit Ebony was a red Mitsubishi Outlander travelling northbound. The driver was not injured but Ebony died at the scene.

According to news.com.au, Ebony sustained critical injuries as a result of the incident and paramedics were unable to revive her.

The friend was taken to Rockingham hospital for observation by ambulance and is also believed to be in her 20s.

A post to WA Incident Alerts Facebook page yesterday reached out to “anyone who saw the crash, the red Mitsubishi Outlander or the female pedestrian in the area before the crash” to contact Crime Stoppers.

In the wake of the shocking and sudden tragedy, a family friend of Ebony’s has started a GoFundMe to help with funeral and wake costs.

“Ebony was taken so suddenly in a tragic accident where she was hit by a vehicle after walking briefly from her own car that had broken down,” the post read.

“Ebony had a fierce love for her family and friends, Ebony and her mother were best friends their bond unshakeable.

“Ebony had a warmth that touched you, a smile that could light the darkest day.

“Our community here in Collie is in shock and together we will support one another and heal our hearts in time.”

The entire situation is incredibly heartbreaking and my thoughts are with Ebony’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.