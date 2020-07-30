Inner West institution Frank’s Pizza has shut its doors until next week after a customer tested positive for COVID-19, the Inner West Courier reported.

In a post on Facebook, the Camperdown restaurant (not the CBD dive bar, Frankie’s Pizza) said the customer in question visited for dinner last Sunday between 6 PM and 8 PM.

“NSW Health has advised us that we are of low risk, as the customer was in the restaurant for two hours and stayed within his group,” the post read.

“Our customers’ health and safety is a priority for us. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Frank’s Pizza Bar has had a customer that has tested positive for COVID- 19. The customer visited on Sunday the 26th of… Posted by Frank's Pizza Bar Restaurant on Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Frank’s Pizza will now be deep cleaned, and won’t reopen until next Tuesday. The restaurant also said it’s since passed on all customers’ details from that night to NSW Health so that they can watch out for any symptoms.

The case isn’t as drastic as some other Sydney restaurants, and customers aren’t being urged to get tested by NSW Health. In fact, Frank’s Pizza isn’t even on NSW Health’s list of high risk venues at the moment.

That means people who ate in on Sunday night should just be on the lookout for any symptoms (as we all should) and otherwise not stress too much.

Frank’s Pizza is a local icon and those who know, know. But even it has not been immune from the coronavrius scares that have been popping up at restaurants everywhere from the Eastern Suburbs to the West.

When it does reopen, home delivery might be a worthwhile option.