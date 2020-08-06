Thanks for signing up!

NSW Health has urged recent patrons of several inner-Sydney favourites to monitor for the symptoms of COVID-19 after a guest returned a positive test for the virus.

In a new announcement, health officials said a man in his 20s dined at the Jambo Jambo African restaurant in Glebe on Friday, July 31, between 7pm and 8.30pm.

Anyone who visited over that time period has been classified as a close contact, and should immediately self-isolate for fourteen days and seek testing regardless of symptoms.

Folks who fall under that category should seek another test if any symptoms occur.

NSW Health says that same man visited the following venues across the times listed:

The Everleigh Hotel in Redfern on Friday July 31, from 8.30pm to 10pm

Warren View Hotel in Enmore on Saturday August 1, from 4pm to 4.20pm

Mary’s in Macquarie Place, Sydney on Saturday August 1, from 6.45pm to 7.15pm

Cubby’s Kitchen in Sydney on Saturday August 1, from 7.35pm to 9.30pm

Burrow Bar in Sydney on Saturday August 1, from 9.35pm to 11.15pm

Woolworths Marrickville Metro on Sunday August 2, from 7pm to 7.20pm.

Anyone present at those venues over those times has been declared a casual contact, and should monitor for the symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild they may be.

If symptoms occur, get tested immediately, and self-isolate until you return a negative test result.

Mary’s’ management said the venue will be closed for deep-cleaning, above and beyond recommendations from the Health Department.

Authorities have also provided a watch-list of locations recently visited by a teenager from Newcastle, who has also tested positive for the virus.

If you visited the following venues at the times listed below, you’ve been urged to immediately self-isolate for fourteen days and seek testing regardless of symptoms.

Bennett Hotel, Hamilton on Friday July 31, from 5.30pm to 10.00pm

Greenroof Bar and Restaurant, Hamilton on Friday July 31, from 10.00pm to 12 midnight

Sushi Revolution, Hamilton on Saturday August 1, from 12 noon to 1.00pm

Wests New Lambton on Sunday August 2, from 5.00pm to 7.30pm

Number 26 bus between Hamilton and Adamstown on Monday, August 3, at 8.20am

Punters who visited the following locations over the times listed are considered casual contacts:

Queens Wharf Hotel on Saturday August 1, from 9.30pm to 11.00 pm

Sydney Junction Hotel, Hamilton on Saturday August 1, from 12 midnight to 1.30am Sunday 2 August

McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday August 2, from 7:30pm to the end of the Newcastle Jets match

If you visited those venues across the times listed, you should, once again, monitor for the symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild they may be, and seek testing if anything pops up.

NSW Health says all of the venues listed above are set to undergo cleaning, with further contact tracing efforts also underway.

NSW yesterday recorded a further 12 new cases of coronavirus.