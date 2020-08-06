NSW Health has urged recent patrons of several inner-Sydney favourites to monitor for the symptoms of COVID-19 after a guest returned a positive test for the virus.
In a new announcement, health officials said a man in his 20s dined at the Jambo Jambo African restaurant in Glebe on Friday, July 31, between 7pm and 8.30pm.
Anyone who visited over that time period has been classified as a close contact, and should immediately self-isolate for fourteen days and seek testing regardless of symptoms.
Folks who fall under that category should seek another test if any symptoms occur.
NSW Health says that same man visited the following venues across the times listed:
- The Everleigh Hotel in Redfern on Friday July 31, from 8.30pm to 10pm
- Warren View Hotel in Enmore on Saturday August 1, from 4pm to 4.20pm
- Mary’s in Macquarie Place, Sydney on Saturday August 1, from 6.45pm to 7.15pm
- Cubby’s Kitchen in Sydney on Saturday August 1, from 7.35pm to 9.30pm
- Burrow Bar in Sydney on Saturday August 1, from 9.35pm to 11.15pm
- Woolworths Marrickville Metro on Sunday August 2, from 7pm to 7.20pm.
Anyone present at those venues over those times has been declared a casual contact, and should monitor for the symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild they may be.
If symptoms occur, get tested immediately, and self-isolate until you return a negative test result.
Mary’s’ management said the venue will be closed for deep-cleaning, above and beyond recommendations from the Health Department.
Hi Friends. Late last night we were advised that Mary's CIRCULAR QUAY, had been identified as a place of Casual Contact of a confirmed COVID case. This visit occurred on Saturday August 1st between 6:45pm and 7:15pm. The guest was seated Outdoors and received table service. At no point did the guest enter the venue. The duration of the guest visit was 30 minutes, and so, NSW Health has deemed the contact as a Casual Contact and Low Risk. NSW Health has reviewed both the case and our COVID Safety Plan and Management and found it comprehensive and in order. NSW Health has not advised us to close at this point, however, we have made the decision to close for today for a venue deep clean by a trained pandemic cleaning team. This is in addition to our strict adherence to our comprehensive COVID Safety Plan Further, prior to the aforementioned date, we had already put into effect, a No Cross-Contamination Procedure that applies across all of our venues. This procedure seeks to severely limit staff interaction between our venues, by greatly limiting access to venues outside of the one that they work- both socially and professionally. We encourage any person who visited our Circular Quay venue on this date to be tested if symptoms develop. We applaud NSW Health for the excellent work in keeping us safe. Every person we spoke to was professional, diligent, empathetic and thorough. You can rest assured that all of our other venues remain open, and are COVID safe and responsible spaces. We deem it vehemently important to be as honest and upfront as possible in this situation and that remaining silent was never an option. We are proud of our team and the hard work they have been doing to keep our community safe. Stay safe, healthy and vigilant. All our Love, Jake, Kenny and your Mary's Family ????❤
Authorities have also provided a watch-list of locations recently visited by a teenager from Newcastle, who has also tested positive for the virus.
If you visited the following venues at the times listed below, you’ve been urged to immediately self-isolate for fourteen days and seek testing regardless of symptoms.
- Bennett Hotel, Hamilton on Friday July 31, from 5.30pm to 10.00pm
- Greenroof Bar and Restaurant, Hamilton on Friday July 31, from 10.00pm to 12 midnight
- Sushi Revolution, Hamilton on Saturday August 1, from 12 noon to 1.00pm
- Wests New Lambton on Sunday August 2, from 5.00pm to 7.30pm
- Number 26 bus between Hamilton and Adamstown on Monday, August 3, at 8.20am
Punters who visited the following locations over the times listed are considered casual contacts:
- Queens Wharf Hotel on Saturday August 1, from 9.30pm to 11.00 pm
- Sydney Junction Hotel, Hamilton on Saturday August 1, from 12 midnight to 1.30am Sunday 2 August
- McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday August 2, from 7:30pm to the end of the Newcastle Jets match
If you visited those venues across the times listed, you should, once again, monitor for the symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild they may be, and seek testing if anything pops up.
NSW Health says all of the venues listed above are set to undergo cleaning, with further contact tracing efforts also underway.
NSW yesterday recorded a further 12 new cases of coronavirus.
Image: Mary's / Facebook