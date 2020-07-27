A popular Greek restaurant in Sydney’s Potts Point has been closed for cleaning after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

NSW Health says contact tracers are reaching out to anyone who visited The Apollo between Thursday, July 23, and Saturday, July 25, and asking those patrons to get tested immediately.

Anyone who visited the restaurant between those dates should self-isolate for 14 days regardless of their symptoms, and should seek a second round of testing if any symptoms occur.

A restaurant spokesperson told The Sydney Morning Herald the health of patrons is a top priority, adding that “the restaurant will remain closed for two weeks and undergo a deep cleaning.”

Folks who live in Potts Point, and those who have visited the area in the past fortnight, have been urged to seek testing if any symptoms pop up.

NSW Health has also advised that anyone who attended the nearby Thai Rock Potts Point restaurant for more than two hours between Wednesday, July 15, and Saturday, July 25, should seek COVID-19 testing immediately.

If you visited for less than two hours, monitor your symptoms closely, NSW Health says. Isolate and head along to a testing site if you notice any changes.

To the west, NSW Health has also issued an alert regarding the Mounties RSL club in Mount Pritchard.

Anyone who visited between midnight to 3am on Thursday, July 23, 11am to 3pm on Friday, July 24 and 8pm to midnight on Friday, July 24, or midnight to 3am on Saturday, July 25, has been advised to – you guessed it – seek testing immediately, self-isolate for 14 days regardless of symptoms, and grab another round of testing should symptoms occur.

Folks who attended the nearby Pritchard’s Hotel between 7pm and 7.45pm on Thursday, July 23 have been told to monitor their symptoms, and self-isolate and seek testing if they pop up.

NSW recorded 17 new coronavirus cases in the 24 hours leading up to 8pm on Sunday, July 26.