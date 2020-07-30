Sydney watering hole Darlo Bar has closed for a deep cleaning after a recent patron tested positive for COVID-19.
Taking to social media last night, a Darlo Bar spokesperson said NSW Health determined a guest who visited between 12pm and 2pm on Sunday, July 26, subsequently tested positive for the virus.
“NSW Health have advised that this is a relatively low-risk case,” the statement reads.
“However we took the decision to close the Darlo Bar immediately to undertake a deep clean in line with our own strict COVID safe protocols.”
Contact tracing efforts are underway, the spokesperson said.
The bar is expected to reopen tomorrow, Saturday, August 1.
Anyone with even mild symptoms of COVID-19 has been urged to seek testing immediately.
View this post on Instagram
Dear Guests, Thursday 30th July we were advised by NSW Health that a guest who visited Darlo Bar between 12pm and 2pm on Sunday 26 July has since tested positive for COVID-19. Our number one priority is the health, safety and wellbeing of our staff and guests and keeping them and the wider community safe. NSW Health have advised that this is a relatively low-risk case, however we took the decision to close the Darlo Bar immediately to undertake a deep clean in line with our own strict COVID safe protocols. We’re continuing to work closely with NSW Health to support any contact tracing efforts and to ensure the health and safety of all our staff and guests. We will complete our deep clean and reopen on Saturday 1 August 2020. We look forward to welcoming you back as soon as we can. We continue to encourage anyone in the community feeling unwell to stay home, stay safe and call the COVID Hotline 1800 022 222. Stay safe, Darlo Bar Management
The news comes after several other Sydney favourites were added to the state’s COVID-19 alert list.
Anyone who attended Surry Hill’s Harpoon Harry for more than two hours between 2.15pm and 11pm on Sunday, July 26, has been urged to get tested and self-isolate for fourteen days, regardless of the test result.
If symptoms develop, impacted punters should get tested again.
Folks who visited Frank’s Pizza in Camperdown between 6pm and 8pm on Sunday, July 26, have been advised to monitor their symptoms, and self-isolate and seek testing immediately if any symptoms occur.
NSW recorded 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours leading up to 8pm, Wednesday July 29.Image: Darlo Bar / Facebook