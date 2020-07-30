Thanks for signing up!

Sydney watering hole Darlo Bar has closed for a deep cleaning after a recent patron tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to social media last night, a Darlo Bar spokesperson said NSW Health determined a guest who visited between 12pm and 2pm on Sunday, July 26, subsequently tested positive for the virus.

“NSW Health have advised that this is a relatively low-risk case,” the statement reads.

“However we took the decision to close the Darlo Bar immediately to undertake a deep clean in line with our own strict COVID safe protocols.”

Contact tracing efforts are underway, the spokesperson said.

The bar is expected to reopen tomorrow, Saturday, August 1.

Anyone with even mild symptoms of COVID-19 has been urged to seek testing immediately.

The news comes after several other Sydney favourites were added to the state’s COVID-19 alert list.

Anyone who attended Surry Hill’s Harpoon Harry for more than two hours between 2.15pm and 11pm on Sunday, July 26, has been urged to get tested and self-isolate for fourteen days, regardless of the test result.

If symptoms develop, impacted punters should get tested again.

Folks who visited Frank’s Pizza in Camperdown between 6pm and 8pm on Sunday, July 26, have been advised to monitor their symptoms, and self-isolate and seek testing immediately if any symptoms occur.

NSW recorded 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours leading up to 8pm, Wednesday July 29.