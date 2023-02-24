Feather Boa Sales Spiked Thanks To Harry Styles & WorldPride Happening At The Same Fkn Time

In some fun Friday news, Big W’s feather boas sales have increased by 114 per cent due to WorldPride celebrations and the Harry Styles‘ Aussie tour.

The department store giant also said that searches alone for feather boas increased by 394 per cent, with pink being the most popular choice.

“With the arrival of Harry Styles in Australia on his concert tour and World Pride celebrations in swing, searches for feather boas on BIG W’s website have increased by 394% and sales increased by 114% in the past 2 weeks,” a spokesperson for Big W said.

In 2021, Harry Styles rocked up to the Grammys in not one but two feather boa looks and the internet (*cough* girls between 15-25 *cough*) were gagging for it. Since then, the feather boa has become quite synonymous with Styles, with many adorning the boa look to his concerts.

Of course, despite what his fans might think, Styles did not invent feather boas. Feather boas have been in and out of the mainstream for decades, but have long been a staple within LGBTIQIA+ communities and in particular drag culture.

So while it’s great that feather boas are making a comeback, it’s good to acknowledge the queer trailblazers who’ve been wearing the fashion item for years — particularly for events like the Sydney Mardi Gras parade.

This year the theme for Sydney WorldPride is GATHER, DREAM, AMPLIFY – which intends to uplift Australia’s First Nations, Asia Pacific and LGBTQIA+ communities on a global stage.

Another exciting part of this year’s WorldPride is that it is back on Oxford Street, after temporarily relocating to the SCG in 2021 and 2022 due to COVID.

Local businesses in Darlinghurst will also be ramping up ahead of the parade, with live music, outdoor entertainment and art walks just a few of the activities on offer.

The Sydney WorldPride Mardi Gras parade will be kicking off on Oxford Street tomorrow.