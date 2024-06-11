About 50 Girls At A Vic Grammar School Victim Of Having AI Created Fake Nudes Shared Online

A grammar school north-west of Melbourne has become the centre of a police investigation and one student was arrested after 50 female students reported fake nude images of themselves being shared online. The investigation into the “appalling” sharing of the explicit images is ongoing.

One male student was arrested from Bacchus Marsh Grammar after the school reported about 50 girls from the school had been victim to having images taken from their social media page and then manipulated by AI to create deep-fake nude photos that were then circulated online.

Principal of the school, Andrew Neal, said that the students who range from Year 9 to Year 12 are being supported by the school as it works with Victoria Police to find those responsible for the gross act, and have the images removed.

“It’s appalling. It is something that strikes to the heart of students, particularly girls growing up at this age,” said Neal, per the ABC.

“They should be able to learn and go about their business without this kind of nonsense.”

The principal said “logic would suggest” a student or group of students at Bacchus Marsh Grammar are responsible for the creating and circulation of the illegal images, though other possibilities are not being ruled out.

Neal also told the publication that whoever is responsible for the act will face appropriate consequences.

“These things are not funny … they are basically vicious and therefore they should be dealt with appropriately,” Mr Neal said.

“It’s behaviour that needs to be dealt with in as firm a way as possible.”

A statement from Victoria Police confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, and that officers received the information that “a number of images were sent to a person in the Melton area via an online platform on Friday, June 7.”

[Image: Bacchus Marsh Grammar]