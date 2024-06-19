Australian actor Jacob Elordi‘s likeness has been used in a deepfake pornographic video involving a minor without his consent.

The sexually explicit clips reportedly show Elordi’s face edited onto the body of an OnlyFans creator who claimed to be the body featured in the video. The creator, who is from Brazil, claims that the video was taken when he was only 17 years old.

“That’s literally my video lmao deepfake is getting creepy,” a user named @mentallyillgus tweeted.

(Image: Twitter / @mentallyillgus)

The now 19-year-old creator also replied to multiple posts asking for them to be deleted.

According to NBC News, 16 NSFW deepfake videos featuring Elordi’s likeness were circulated on X — formerly known as Twitter — where they reached almost three million views in one day. Despite the worrying nature of the videos, only one of these posts had a content warning label which read: “Visibility limited: this post may violate X’s rules against abuse.”

However, the video with the warning still managed to clock more than 23,000 views.

What an awful reason to be trending on X, hey? (Image: Maria Moratti/Getty Images)

It’s certainly not the first time that a celebrity has been the target of non-consensual deepfakes. Most recently, Taylor Swift was the subject of AI-generated sexually explicit images that went viral on social media.

Following the circulation of these images, X’s safety account posted a statement.

“Posting Non-Consensual Nudity (NCN) images is strictly prohibited on X and we have a zero-tolerance policy towards such content,” the statement read.

“Our teams are actively removing all identified images and taking appropriate actions against the accounts responsible for posting them. We’re closely monitoring the situation to ensure that any further violations are immediately addressed, and the content is removed. We’re committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all users.”



Considering only one of 16 posts was flagged for violating rules against abuse, I think there’s a bit more X could be doing to protect users.

Scarily enough, it’s becoming more common for not just celebrities and social media influencers but young people who are finding themselves the target of deepfake content. This month, a teen boy in Victoria was arrested for distributing explicit AI images of 50 female students from Bacchus Marsh Grammar. He was released soon after, but the police investigation is still ongoing.

Pretty fucking terrifying, hey?